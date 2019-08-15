Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
8 S. Fourth St.
Winneconne, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
8 S. Fourth St.
Winneconne, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Sasse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Charles Sasse


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Charles Sasse Obituary
George Charles Sasse

Winneconne - George Charles Sasse, age 87, of Winneconne, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. He was born September 8, 1931, on the family farm in the town of Wolf River to the late Frank and Rhea (Regel) Sasse. He was as a graduate of Weyauwega High School. George served in the U.S. Army with the 40th Infantry Division in combat in Korea. George then joined the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department. He retired from there after 30 years and spent part of his retirement making furniture for family and friends.

George is survived by his wife, Pat; his sons, Douglas (Kathy) and David (Tiffany); step-sons, Steven (Rita) and Scott (Laurie) Holland. George and Pat have eight grandchildren: Amanda, Maureen, Nicholas, Nora, Thomas, Kurt, Matthew, and Ella. He is also survived by a brother, Robert (Avis); a sister, Vera (George) Zimmer; brother-in-law, Lee (Barbara) Scott; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church 8 S. Fourth St. Winneconne. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Mark Albrecht officiating. Military honors will follow. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Wolf River Cemetery, Fremont.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent