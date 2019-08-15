|
George Charles Sasse
Winneconne - George Charles Sasse, age 87, of Winneconne, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. He was born September 8, 1931, on the family farm in the town of Wolf River to the late Frank and Rhea (Regel) Sasse. He was as a graduate of Weyauwega High School. George served in the U.S. Army with the 40th Infantry Division in combat in Korea. George then joined the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department. He retired from there after 30 years and spent part of his retirement making furniture for family and friends.
George is survived by his wife, Pat; his sons, Douglas (Kathy) and David (Tiffany); step-sons, Steven (Rita) and Scott (Laurie) Holland. George and Pat have eight grandchildren: Amanda, Maureen, Nicholas, Nora, Thomas, Kurt, Matthew, and Ella. He is also survived by a brother, Robert (Avis); a sister, Vera (George) Zimmer; brother-in-law, Lee (Barbara) Scott; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church 8 S. Fourth St. Winneconne. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Mark Albrecht officiating. Military honors will follow. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Wolf River Cemetery, Fremont.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019