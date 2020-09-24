George E. Benyo, Jr.Sheboygan - Judge was born in Appleton, Wisconsin on July 24, 1962 and grew up creating a vast array of cherished memories with his nine siblings on Michigan Street. After attending Appleton West High School, he worked for Kimberly-Clark and then Acuren. Following a lengthy illness, he passed away on September 22, 2020.Judge was preceded in death by his father, George Benyo Sr. He is survived by his beloved daughter Jade and son George, his mother Vivian Schultz, his siblings Linda Hoppe, Gerard Ananda, Terri Esfandiari, Tim Benyo, Mark Benyo, Lily Gabor, Eileen Orlando, Jenifer Myse, Jody Epps and many other family members and friends who loved him dearly.Judge most loved and cherished time spend with family and friends. He was a steadfast Green Bay Packer fan at its finest. Whether it was a motorcycle, boat, car, truck or skis, his adrenaline rush for speed propelled him into a life full of adventurous experiences that allowed for him to live his life to the fullest.Judge has left this world all too soon. We are able though, to find great comfort in knowing that Judge has now been reunited with his Heavenly Father and his loyal, beloved, four-legged friends that preceded him in his race to his destination.The Funeral Liturgy for Judge will take place at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 312 S. State Street, Appleton, WI, with Father Bill Swichtenberg officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.We want to thank Dr. Steven Price for his overwhelming kindness and compassion given in caring for Judge and ThedaCare Hospice nurses for all their dedication and hard work. Todd Krueger your presence until the end was deeply appreciated, Judge's best-friend through and through all the way until the end.