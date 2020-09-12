George E. Tews
Neenah - George E. Tews, age 94, of Neenah, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. George was born in Neenah on February 3, 1926. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the South Pacific on destroyer duty during World War II. George married Lorraine Pitsch on June 21, 1947 in Neenah. He was a licensed pipefitter installing automatic fire protection sprinkler systems. George was a member of Local 669 Road Sprinkler Fitters for over 70 years. He enjoyed tinkering, traveling and spending time up north at the cottage in Wausaukee. George was a former member of the Neenah-Menasha VFW and was a member of the Rainbow Club for Widows and Widowers, managing the club with Milsom Zimmerman for five years.
George is survived by his daughter; Linda (Michael) Van Lieshout, his in-laws; Rose Ertl, Germaine Jape, Arthur (Judy) Pitsch, Duane (Judy) Westfahl and Donald (Debbie) Pitsch and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Paul and Mary Tews, his wife Lorraine; a granddaughter, Sherri Van Lieshout; two brothers, Paul (Eleanor) Tews and Harry (Inez) Tews; two sisters, Marie (Gerhardt) Schuelke and Lillian (Edward) Klappa; his in-laws, Kenneth (Joan) Pitsch, Pauline (Leroy) Remme, Sister Joan Pitsch, Dennis Pitsch and Donna Westfahl.
The Funeral mass for George will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah with Fr. Bob Kollath officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of mass.
While there is plenty of room for physical distancing at the church, the family would like anyone to know that if they are not comfortable attending the mass, please just say a prayer for George. Your thoughts are appreciated.
George wanted to give a special thank you to the caregivers at Matthews Senior Living for all their loving care, and to the staff at Southern Care Hospice for their additional support. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
