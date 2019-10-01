|
|
George E. Wildhagen
Appleton - George Edward Wildhagen, 82, passed away peacefully at home Sept. 29, 2019. He was born on March 2, 1937, son of the late Raymond and Caroline (Spitzer). George married the love of his life Donna Schroeder on August 8, 1959, and together they enjoyed 60 years of marriage.
George proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was mobilized with the 32nd Infantry Division (WIARNG) from 1961-62. George worked at Banta's, Zaug's Vending, Peterson Press and Cali's where he retired. George is a skilled handyman and loved to volunteer. He enjoyed camping at Evergreen Campgrounds for over 50 years where he had countless good times with friends. George and Donna enjoyed traveling, spending time together, laughing and playing cards. His favorite activity was fishing in Mazatlan, Mexico plus anywhere he could find a "fishing hole" in Wild Rose. He loved watching the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers and NASCAR races.
George is survived by his loving wife, Donna; three children: daughters: Wendy (Monte) Doxtater, and Barbara Wildhagen; and son, Glenn; sister Marion (Michael) Sabee; and six grandchildren: Dustin, Kyle, Luke, Christy, Jacob and Michael. He was further preceded in death by two brothers: Dwight and Raymond; sister, Caroline; and grandson Jason.
Celebration of Life for George will be held at Stone Toad, Menasha Thursday October 3, beginning at 4:30 until 7:30 PM.
The family would like to say THANK YOU to Sue Schroeder, Andrea Hux and Steve Sevenich for their loving care and time.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered, "Come to me". Until we meet again, Love your family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 1, 2019