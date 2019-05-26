|
|
George Elgin Tisdale
Appleton - George Elgin Tisdale, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Care Partners in Little Chute. He was born on May 17, 1925 to the late William Henry "Harry" and Maude Tisdale Woods in Lucknow, Ontario, Canada. He married Edith Ilene St. Clair on September 8, 1949.
George enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and golfing. He spent many years snow birding with his wife in Casa Grande, Arizona where he was known as "the king of shuffleboard." When he was younger, he enjoyed target shooting, boating and snowmobiling. George would never say no to a friend or family member in need. He loved spending time with his family.
George is survived by his children: Shelby Tisdale, David (Kathy) Tisdale, and Thomas (Kim) Tisdale; his grandson Nicholas (Heidi) Tisdale; his great grandchildren Raymond and Alice Tisdale; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded by his wife Edith; his parents; and his brother Harold Woods.
Per George's wishes, a private family inurnment will take place at Highland Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Care Partners in Little Chute and the staff of ThedaCare at Home Hospice for their exceptional care of George.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2019