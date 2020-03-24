|
George G. "Photo" Vanderloop
Little Chute - George "Photo" Vanderloop, age 88, of Little Chute, went to his eternal peace surrounded by his family on March 21, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1931, son of the late George and Marjorie Vanderloop. Photo married Mary K. Lamers on May 1, 1954, at St. John Catholic Church, Little Chute. Together they celebrated 65 wonderful years of marriage before Mary's passing in September of 2019.
Most would know Photo for his involvement in the family shoe business in Little Chute for many years. He joined his father's business and officially took it over in 1966. He was instrumental in beefing up the company's safety shoe sales, and started the "shoemobiles", which were vehicles that drove from foundry to factory to fit workers for safety shoes on the spot. Vanderloop Shoes has now moved into the 4th generation of Vanderloops, and he was extremely proud of that.
Photo also served his community in many other ways. He was a Korean War Veteran and served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1953, and then continued his service in the reserves. He was an active and charter member of the Little Chute Kiwanis Club, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He built the Main Street Plaza Downtown Little Chute, to keep local business in the downtown.
Most importantly, he loved his family and friends. He enjoyed playing cards with the group on Tuesdays and enjoyed Tuesday morning breakfast with his friends. Photo loved spending time with his family at Argonne, Shawano Lake, Florida and at his cottage on Wheeler Lake in Lakewood. He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren and spent many hours attending their events. He was a wonderful father and Bumpa.
Photo is survived by his children: Kris (Jerry) Kerkhoff, Todd (Lori) Vanderloop, Katy (Roger) Court and Tom Vanderloop; grandchildren: Molly (Ross) Johnson, Ted (Stephanie) Kerkhoff, Matt Kerkhoff, Katherine (Kevin) Vander Zanden, Andy (Amy) Vanderloop, Robert (Melissa) Vanderloop, Cindy (fiancé, Zach) Vanderloop, Paul (Sam) Court, Jane (Ronn) Elliott, Brian (Becca) Vanderloop, Traci Vanderloop and Kevin (special friend, Bekah) Vanderloop; 16 great grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn (Richard) Wyngaard; sister-in-law, Jane (Ronald "Fritz") Jilek; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Photo was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary; parents, George and Marjorie Vanderloop; father and mother-in-law, Boots and Kate Lamers; and a sister and brother in law, Pat (Jack) Hermsen.
Due to the current coronavirus outbreak, private family services will be held at this time. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Vanderloop family would like to extend a special thank you to the St. Paul Hospice team for the compassionate care that was given to Dad during his final days.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020