|
|
George J. Evers
Appleton - George John Evers, age 91, went home to meet Jesus on Sunday, October 20, 2019. His loving wife of 66 years, Celeste, was beside him, along with his daughter Maria, and granddaughter Lauren. George was born on October 27, 1927 to John H. Evers and Minnie Hietpas Evers in Little Chute, WI. He was number five in a family of eleven children. He graduated from St. John's School in Little Chute. He worked for a short time at the Combined Locks Paper Mill before being drafted into the U.S. Army in February of 1946. George served in the Philippines with the 86th Field Artillery Battalion as a Gunner Light Artillery during the end of World War II. He was honorably discharged on March 31, 1947. Upon arrival home, George took a job for Kimberly Clark in the Kimberly Mills. There he met his wife, Celeste Palmer. They were married on June 16, 1953. Together, they had five children.
In 1955, they moved up north to Argonne, WI and stayed for 5 years. They lived on a big white farm considered the Showcase of Forest County, where George raised Pure-Bred Black Angus Beef Cattle. In 1960, they moved back to Appleton where he worked for Lieber Lumber Co.
A few years later, George went to work for the grocery warehouse, S.C. Shannon/Nash Finch Co. retiring in January of 1992 with 25 years of service. George was very active in the Teamsters Local 563 Union. He helped many workers keep their jobs with the highest wages possible. He was the head Steward working between Labor and Management for more than 30 years.
George's Catholic faith meant a lot to him. He faithfully attended Sunday mass, and frequently prayed the rosary with Celeste. George and Celeste kept a Holy Hour vigil weekly from 11-12 PM on Monday nights for 13 years in the Mercy Chapel at St. Pius X Church in Appleton. George was a hard-working man and would do anything for anyone. His nickname was Mr. Clean, as he was a perfectionist. George loved keeping his lawn and garden just so and was complimented that he had the best lawn in town. After retirement, they wintered for 13 years in Mount Dora, Florida. Summer weekends were spent at their place on Loon Lake in Shawano County where the entire family enjoyed 40 years of fun. George loved to golf and golfed until he was ninety. He had the pleasure of getting a hole in one at Irish Waters in Freedom at the age of 77! Six years ago he was very proud to be a part of the Old Glory Honor Flight to Washington D.C. and was accompanied by his baby brother Donny. Everyone loved George. He was the best husband, dad, grandpa, and friend.
George is survived by his wife, Celeste; his 5 children: David (Donna) Evers, Michael (Lynn) Evers, Donald (Julie) Evers, Jeffrey (Tina) Evers, Maria (Jeffrey) Schultz; 13 grandchildren: David Evers Jr., Ashley Evers, Krista (Dan) Derks, Michelle (Ryan) Picard, Ryan (Haley) Evers, Joshua Evers, Megan (Jesse) Ogea, Amy Evers, Holly Evers, Jason Evers, Lauren Schultz, Taylor (Ryan) Phillips, Jenna (Derick) Plowden; 8 great grandchildren: Bryce, Kallie, Carter, Cora, Kenze, Evie, Reggie, Kaylie: his brother Donald; sisters-in-law: Ade Evers, Lorayne Evers, Rosie Evers, Sue (Wayne) Vorpahl, Beth (Les) Hilberg, Sally (Larry) Ketterer; and brothers-in-law: William (Peggy) Palmer, Ronnie Beattie, Raymond Brockman. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Ed (Vi) Evers, Ray (Del) Evers, Hank Evers, Tony Evers, Sebastian (Peggy) Evers, Gordy Evers; sisters: Delia (Martin) Joosten, Katie Brockman, Mary Ann Beattie; sisters-in-law: Elaine Evers, Georgine (Francis) Pivonka;, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH (500 W. Marquette St. Appleton). His funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. James Jugenheimer officiating. Military honors, conducted by the Jacob Coppus American Legion Post 258, will immediately follow. Committal Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019