George J. Gullick
Neenah - George Joseph Gullick, age 63, died peacefully at home on Monday, September 9, 2019. George was born on December 29, 1955 in Hazleton, PA to the late George and Marie (Leshko) Gullick.
George was a proud alumnus of Penn State University, graduating with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Following graduation, George accepted a job with American Can in Neenah. What he thought would be a 3-month assignment turned into a 40-year career in the flexible packaging industry, and made Neenah his home. George was proud to achieve the position of research fellow while working for Alcan, as well as being awarded two patents during his career. Health issues led to his retirement from Bemis in 2018 where he worked as a senior research engineer.
In September of 1993, George married Susan Hirsch at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha. He felt immensely blessed with the birth of their children, Anna and Samuel. George enjoyed the many family trips taken over the years, particularly to San Diego, Mount Rainer, Maine, and Myrtle Beach. He also enjoyed grilling and relaxing on the deck, listening to many music genres, long walks, and time spent in Door County.
George enjoyed his Pennsylvania sports teams. Although he said he loved the season of autumn for the beauty of the changing leaves, many knew the true reason was because the Nittany Lions would be taking the football field in quest of the National Championship. Ever the optimist when it came to the Phillies, he believed "this is the year" they would make it to the World Series.
George was a quiet man, devoted to his family. He will be missed by his wife Susan; children, Anna and Samuel; a brother Mark and his children Dylan and Danica; a sister Donna (Roger) Sandrock; brothers-in-law, Michael Hirsch and David (Diane) Hirsch and their children Andrew, Laura and Kathleen. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his in-laws, Edward and Mary Hirsch, and sister-in-law, Kathleen Hirsch.
The funeral mass for George will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 620 Division Street, Neenah, with Fr. Dennis Bergsbaken officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in St. Margaret cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in George's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 12, 2019