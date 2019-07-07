|
|
George J. Pieters
Appleton - George John Pieters, 89, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. George was born on March 29, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Raymond and Mary (Ugen) Pieters. He was united in marriage to Betty Mueller on May 28, 1954.
George was a graduate of Lakeview High school in Chicago, Illinois. He was drafted and served with the United States Army in the Korean Conflict. George was formerly employed with Bassett Mechanical retiring in 1992. He was also a member of Local 18 Union of Sheet Metal Workers for over 27 years. George will be remembered as a master wood worker and remodeler with a witty sense of humor. He was also a great father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family and also enjoyed fishing, camping and watching the Packers.
George is lovingly survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty, two daughters; Julie (Mike) Beining, Green leaf, Lori Pieters, Appleton, a son, Tom Pieters and his fiancée Kathy Koepke, Gulf Shores, Alabama. Five grandchildren, Leslie (Dan) Neidermyer, Jackie (Joe) Schneider, Bethany Pieters and her fiancé Kyle, Raymond Pieters and Jon Pieters.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home with the Rev. Ben Morris officiating. George's family will receive relatives and friends Thursday at the funeral home from 3:00 PM until 4:45 PM. Service to follow at 5:00 PM with full Military Honors. Inurnment will be in the Star of Hope Mausoleum, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established for Emmanuel United Methodist Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice and Senior Helpers for all of their compassion and care for George and his family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 7 to July 8, 2019