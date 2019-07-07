Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Valley Funeral Home
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for George Pieters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Pieters


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Pieters Obituary
George J. Pieters

Appleton - George John Pieters, 89, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. George was born on March 29, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Raymond and Mary (Ugen) Pieters. He was united in marriage to Betty Mueller on May 28, 1954.

George was a graduate of Lakeview High school in Chicago, Illinois. He was drafted and served with the United States Army in the Korean Conflict. George was formerly employed with Bassett Mechanical retiring in 1992. He was also a member of Local 18 Union of Sheet Metal Workers for over 27 years. George will be remembered as a master wood worker and remodeler with a witty sense of humor. He was also a great father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family and also enjoyed fishing, camping and watching the Packers.

George is lovingly survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty, two daughters; Julie (Mike) Beining, Green leaf, Lori Pieters, Appleton, a son, Tom Pieters and his fiancée Kathy Koepke, Gulf Shores, Alabama. Five grandchildren, Leslie (Dan) Neidermyer, Jackie (Joe) Schneider, Bethany Pieters and her fiancé Kyle, Raymond Pieters and Jon Pieters.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home with the Rev. Ben Morris officiating. George's family will receive relatives and friends Thursday at the funeral home from 3:00 PM until 4:45 PM. Service to follow at 5:00 PM with full Military Honors. Inurnment will be in the Star of Hope Mausoleum, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established for Emmanuel United Methodist Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice and Senior Helpers for all of their compassion and care for George and his family.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 7 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
postcrescent