George L. Huss
Kaukauna - George L. Huss, age 89, passed away at the St. Paul Home in Kaukauna on September 9, 2020 from a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on August 31, 1931 in Kaukauna to the late George and Catherine (DeCoster) Huss.
He married Rose Mary Ryba on June 24th, 1950 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church and celebrated 66 years before Rosie's death in 2016. Together they raised 5 Children.
George was employed with Carstens Elevator, Schuh Hay and Grain, Combined Locks Mill and US Oil. George enjoyed years of traveling on the open road for work or just for fun. He and his wife, Rosie, traveled extensively throughout the US camping, boating and taking bus trips.
Even as his disease progressed, he never gave up and never lost his sense of humor.
George is survived by his five children: Marty (Carol), Mary (Rick) Stillman, Steve (Sandy), Chuck (Joan), and Tim (Annie); and his grandchildren: Janella (Jamie) Mader, Andy (Stacy) Huss, Patrick (fiancée Jennifer) Stillman, Lindsay (Rob) Vander Heiden, Rachelle (Ryan) Hansen, Jared (Alisha) Huss, Jackie (Marty) De Coster, Charlene (Mike) Zuleger, Jenny Huss, Ryan (Amanda) Huss, Cory (Deena) Huss, Amber and Brittany Huss. He is further survived by 30 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren, a brother Kenneth Huss and brother-in-law, John Schmidt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Rosie; grandson Kyle Huss; great grandson Ryder Huss; and great great granddaughter, MicKenzie Brochtrup; siblings: Lawrence (Agnes), Sylvester (Ethel), infant Katherine, Jerry (Dee), Robert (Millie), Cleon (Marion), Floyd (Arlene) Huss, and Nancy Schmidt; and sister-in-law, Rosie Huss; brothers and sisters-in-law: Martha ("Red" Francis) Vaughn, Raymond, Henry, Elmer (Lucille), Orville ("Peanuts" Thelma), infant Evelyn, and Robert Ryba.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the St. Paul staff for the exceptional love and care given to George over the past 3 years, especially during this time of Covid.
George's funeral will be attended by family members only. Friends that wish to participate can live stream the funeral on the O'Connell Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Committal St. Mary Cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
.