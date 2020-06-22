George MallietNew London - George J. Malliet, age 95, passed away June 20, 2020, at Green Tree Health Center & Rehab in Clintonville.George was born September 17, 1924, in Deer Creek, WI the son of George and Ester (Suprise) Malliet. He grew up on a farm near Bear Creek. He joined the Coast Guard and had the opportunity to work in Greenland. George was united in marriage to Florence Gara on October 26, 1957, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London. Florence preceded him in death on January 2, 2019.George worked at Edison Company in New London, had a small farm outside of Bear Creek, and drove semi-truck until his retirement. George and Florence traveled in their RV to many states, visiting relatives and friends. They also enjoyed Sunday afternoon dancing, casino trips, and playing cards with their family.George is survived by his step-daughter, Betty (Gara) Simons, four step-grandchildren, Kathy Gerard, Appleton, Gary (Sue) Simons, Maple Grove, MN, Cheryl (Mike) Riley, Hayward, and Diane Sohr, Green Bay; eleven step-great-grandchildren, nine step-great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Eugene Malliet and Durrel (Susan) Malliet. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers: Gordon, Donald Roger, Marlin, Julius and sisters, Lorraine, Grace and Sr. Alice; and a son-in-law Walter Simons.Private family service will be held. Burial will be in Most Precious Blood Cemetery, New London.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.The family would like to thank Green Tree Health & Rehab and Compasses Hospice for their wonderful care of George.