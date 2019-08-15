Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
8 S. Fourth St.
Winneconne, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
8 S. Fourth St.
Winneconne, WI
George Sasse Obituary
George Sasse

Winneconne - George Sasse, age 87, of Winneconne, died Thursday, August 15, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church 8 S. Fourth St. Winneconne. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Mark Albrecht officiating. Military honors will follow. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Wolf River Cemetery, Fremont.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
