|
|
George Sasse
Winneconne - George Sasse, age 87, of Winneconne, died Thursday, August 15, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church 8 S. Fourth St. Winneconne. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Mark Albrecht officiating. Military honors will follow. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Wolf River Cemetery, Fremont.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019