George Weisgerber
George Weisgerber

Larsen - George H. Weisgerber, age 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born in Neenah on April 14, 1936. George was proud to serve in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for over 30 years at Kimberly Clark. George will be remembered for living life on his own terms.

George is survived by his son, Mark (Tracey) Weisberger; and grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sisters and a son.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family extends a special thank you to Omro Care Center for their wonderful care.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
