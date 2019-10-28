Services
George Williams

George Williams Obituary
George Williams

Waupaca - Of Waupaca, age 87, husband of Dorie Williams, of Waupaca passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega.

The visitation will be held on Friday, November 1st from 11 AM until the time of service at 1 PM at The Lakes (previously Shepherd of the Lakes), 153 CR QQ, Waupaca, with Pastor Dean Wheeler officiating. A luncheon at Hidden Waters Golf Course, E4480 State Road 22 54, Waupaca, will follow the service. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
