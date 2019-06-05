Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Georgia Schmidt Obituary
Georgia Schmidt, 69, of Seymour, passed away Sunday evening, June 2, 2019. She was born April 17, 1950, daughter of the late George and Magel (Bradley) Guyette. On August 15, 1987, she was united in marriage to Daniel G. Schmidt. He preceded her in death July 9, 2016.

Georgia loved spending time with her family and friends, including walks, puzzles, and making them quilts.

She is survived her children: Scott (Laurie), Jamie (Sheri), David, Kim, Dan Jr. (Tina), Laure (Eric), Fred (Jenny), Paul, and Brenda; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law: Beverly Thoma, Nancy Wenborg, Ruth Larson, Diane Wendt, Mary Jane Guyette, Mary Rose Guyette, Leroy Knapp; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, grandson, Braxton Kasee; sisters, Lucille (Lawrence) Giesen, Lorraine Schied, Shirley Knapp; brothers, Leo (Phyllis) Guyette, Richard (Mary Ann) Guyette, Rogers Guyette, Gary Guyette, Robert (Betty) Guyette; brothers-in-law, Elroy Thoma, Charles Wenborg and George Wendt.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 10:00 am until the memorial service at 12:00 noon with Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to Georgia's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2019
