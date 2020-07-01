1/1
Rev. Gerald A. Spice
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Gerald A Spice

Evanston, IL - Rev. Gerald Arthur Spice, 72, passed away on Tuesday June 23 in Evanston, IL from complications of Covid 19.

Gerald was born on October 12, 1947 to Calvin and Delores (Edinger) Spice. He graduated from Kaukauna (WI) High School in 1965, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts from UW- Milwaukee. After teaching music in Hilbert, WI, he attended the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago, where he earned his Master of Divinity. In 1975, Gerald was ordained as a minister in the Lutheran Church of America (later, the ELCA). Over the next 38 years, he served the church in Florida, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and most recently, St James Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe, MI, before retiring to Evanston, IL in 2013.

During his years in the ministry, Gerald served on the advisory council of the Institute of Liturgical Studies at Valparaiso University, as well as being elected to the ELCA Advisory Board on Vocation and Education. Gerald also acted as the Pastoral Council for the Munderloh Ministerial Scholarship Foundation.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dennis, and an infant niece. He is survived by siblings Sherry Spice (Lee Eldred), Deborah (David) Holub, David (Jeanne) Spice, as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at St. Luke Church (Chicago, IL) later in the fall when we are able to gather in person.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Peter Perella Endowment of the Institute of Liturgical Studies at Valparaiso University.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved