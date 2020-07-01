Rev. Gerald A Spice



Evanston, IL - Rev. Gerald Arthur Spice, 72, passed away on Tuesday June 23 in Evanston, IL from complications of Covid 19.



Gerald was born on October 12, 1947 to Calvin and Delores (Edinger) Spice. He graduated from Kaukauna (WI) High School in 1965, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts from UW- Milwaukee. After teaching music in Hilbert, WI, he attended the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago, where he earned his Master of Divinity. In 1975, Gerald was ordained as a minister in the Lutheran Church of America (later, the ELCA). Over the next 38 years, he served the church in Florida, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and most recently, St James Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe, MI, before retiring to Evanston, IL in 2013.



During his years in the ministry, Gerald served on the advisory council of the Institute of Liturgical Studies at Valparaiso University, as well as being elected to the ELCA Advisory Board on Vocation and Education. Gerald also acted as the Pastoral Council for the Munderloh Ministerial Scholarship Foundation.



Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dennis, and an infant niece. He is survived by siblings Sherry Spice (Lee Eldred), Deborah (David) Holub, David (Jeanne) Spice, as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at St. Luke Church (Chicago, IL) later in the fall when we are able to gather in person.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Peter Perella Endowment of the Institute of Liturgical Studies at Valparaiso University.









