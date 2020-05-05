Services
Gerald A. Vande "Gerry" Burgt


1930 - 2020
Gerald A. Vande "Gerry" Burgt Obituary
Gerald A. "Gerry" Vande Burgt

Little Chute - Gerald A. Vande Burgt, 89, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Gerry was born on October 30, 1930 to John and Antoinette (Van Ryte) Vande Burgt in Little Chute. He was a veteran having served in the Marines during the Korean War. On September 20, 1955 he was united in marriage to Rosemary Verhasselt at Holy Cross Church in Kaukauna. For many years he owned the service station in Sherwood and enjoyed working on cars. He retired from Tecumseh in Hew Holstein. Gerry spent alot of time helping on the farm and attending flea markets and auctions. He loved spending time with his family visiting, telling stories and teasing his grandchildren.

Gerry is survived by his children: Mike (Barb) Vande Burgt, Paul (Michelle Weyenberg) Vande Burgt and Kathy (Dan) Micke; grandchildren: Jessica (Mike) Jacobs, Julia (Jon) Miller, John (Ashley) Vande Burgt, Joseph (Mikaela Johnson) Vande Burgt, Sara Vande Burgt, Amanda (Cole) Weinke and Tyler Vande Burgt; numerous great grandchildren; sister: Rose Seegers; several brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, John and Antoinette; his wife Rosemary; many siblings and Rosemary's siblings.

Private family services have been held at Verkuilen Van Deruzen Family Funeral Home. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kaukauna. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

The Vande Burgt family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Brillion Westhaven and Heartland Hospice for all of the compassionate care given to Gerry.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 5 to May 6, 2020
