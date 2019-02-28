Services
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-0161
For more information about
Gerald Piette
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Piette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Charles Piette


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald Charles Piette Obituary
Gerald Charles Piette

- - Gerald Charles Piette, 84, entered his heavenly home on February 24, 2019, after a long battle with chronic illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Gerald was born to the late Edward and Clara (Dietrich) Piette, in Appleton, Wisconsin on August 27, 1934. He grew up in Appleton and went on to join the Navy. He served during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering with a degree in mechanical engineering and worked for the majority of his career at Teledyne Wisconsin Motors as the Chief Development Engineer. He was also an Associate Professor in the Mechanical Engineering Department at the Milwaukee School of Engineering for over 20 years. Gerald spent his retirement years residing in sunny Arizona.

Gerald married Shirley Ann Laupan of Brookfield, WI, on July 20, 1963 in Elm Grove, WI.

Gerald was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Shirley; his son, Dr. Randall (Amy) Piette; his beautiful grandchildren, Lauren and Alexander Piette; his sister, Delores Cherdron; his brother, Ronald (Lorna) Piette; and many nieces and nephews.

Private visitation will be held at Sunland Memorial Park and Mortuary in Sun City, AZ.

Interment will be at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now