Gerald Depies
Appleton - Gerald "Jerry" Ernest Depies age 88 passed away on Sunday May 26th after a long and courageous battle with renal cancer. Identical to how he lived life, Jerry remained incredibly positive, was always quick with a joke or song and kept his infectious personality throughout his fight with cancer.
Jerry was born in New Holstein, WI on March 21, 1931 to Arthur and Freda Wieseckel Depies. He graduated from Hilbert High School in 1949 and joined the army spending two years serving at Fort Riley, Kansas. As a testament to Jerry's incredible personality, while pumping gas for the president of Appleton State Bank (later Valley Bank), he was offered a job as a teller. This led to 44 years in banking completing his career as Senior Vice President retiring in 1993.
Jerry was kind and never met someone he didn't like. He was always open to giving young adults their first opportunity in banking. Similarly, he provided amazing love and support to his wife and children. Never one to sit, Jerry loved tinkering on projects at their cottage on Shawano Lake, playing sheepshead with friends, and was always willing to lend a hand.
Jerry married Joyce Binsfeld in St. Augustine's church, Chilton on October 9, 1954. He is survived by four children daughter Barbara (Bruce) Rashke, sons John (Monica), Chuck (Lynn) and Nathan (Shay); grandchildren Brittany (Ryan Wirth), Melissa (Jay Mahn), Alex, Olivia, Sawyer, Berit, Tyler, Molly, Ellen, Neil Rashke (Kiah), and Karen (Jake Coenraad) and 6 great grandchildren. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Art and Freda Depies, brother Rainer, sister Joyce, and granddaughter Anna.
Jerry was an active contributor who strived to help out and leave things better. He was a charter and active member of St. Thomas More parish, member of the American Legion, former member of the Breakfast Rotary (past president and Paul Harris award recipient), former Optimist Club member and past president and was a Thompson Community Center board member for 15 years.
A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Friday June 7th with visitation from 9:00-10:45 followed by a mass at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Appleton. Fr. Jim Lucas will officiate.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to either St. Thomas More parish or Theda Care Hospice Foundation 1818 N. Meade St. Appleton or a . Online condolences may be expressed at Valley Funeral Home website at valleyfh.com.
The Depies family would like to thank Dr. Michael Ray, Dr. Weiss, ThedaCare Hospice at Home, and Cherry Meadows for the outstanding support and care provided.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from June 2 to June 5, 2019