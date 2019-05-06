|
Gerald E. Geise Sr.
Appleton - Gerald Ernest Geise Sr; 89, left us to be with the love of his life, his wife Mary on Friday May 3, 2019, at Wyndemere Memory Care, Green Bay. He was born on June 11, 1929 in the Town of Wescott in Shawano County, son of the late Ernest Geise and Bernice (Schroeder) Skalitzky. Gerald married Mary Richards on August 7, 1948 in Shawano. They celebrated 69 years together before her death on October 3, 2017. After Mary's passing, Gerald was moved into Wyndemere Memory Care so his two daughters, Sharel and Lisa could take over Gerald's loving care where their mother left off.
Gerald and Mary lived in Shawano until 1967. He worked as a mechanic and service manager for Shawano Auto Sales. Gerald later became a Millwright and they moved to Appleton. Gerald and Mary also owned and operated Hamples Corners Tavern for 30 years. After they sold the tavern, they both enjoyed trips to the casino. Gerald enjoyed playing Texas hold 'em. He often said, if he were to die at a Texas hold 'em game, everyone would know he left a happy man.
Gerald is survived by his seven children: Sharel (Kevin) Watermolen, Gerald Jr; Steve (Nancy), Michael (Laureen), Loren (Sandy), Lisa (Tom Berryhill) and Scott Geise; 23 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; a brother, Ernest Geise Jr; three half-sisters: Beverly Montoure, Patricia Weisman and Rita Preston. Gerald was further preceded in death by two daughters: Lori and Sheila; two great-grandchildren: Kayla Schutt and Joshua Geise; and a half-sister, Aleen Kern.
Funeral service for Gerald will be 1:00PM on Thursday May 9, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, with Rev. Mike Huff officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 10:00 AM until the 1:00 PM service. Entombment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Shawano.
Gerald's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Wyndemere Memory Care, Green Bay, for all of their loving care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 6, 2019