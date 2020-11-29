Gerald E. Kiesow
Appleton - Gerald "Gerry" Ervin Kiesow, age 89, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 at ThedaCare-Appleton. He was born on April 12, 1931 to the late Ervin and Emma (Mueller) Kiesow. On September 18, 1949 Gerry married Germaine Meltz, enjoying 64 years together before Germaine's passing in 2014.
Gerry was a simple man with a big heart. He loved life, family, and our Lord. He was a member of Martin Luther Church of Neenah. Gerry worked for both the A.E. Schultz Fuel Company and Bergstrom Paper/ P.H. Glatfelter retiring after 44 years of service. During this time Gerry was also a Reserve Officer with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department retiring with the rank of Captain. Gerry's passion was being a gun owner, collector, and gunsmith. He loved being outdoors hunting and fishing not only in Wisconsin, but in many western states and Canada. He enjoyed participating in Trap and Skeet competitions and won numerous trophies. He was a former member of Twin City Rod & Gun Club, Fox Valley Muzzle Loaders, and Appleton Rifle & Pistol Club. In all of these organizations he held several officer positions. In retirement he enjoyed participating in gun shows around the state and was an avid Packer fan.
Gerry is survived by his children: Juliann Plutz, Sun Prairie and Sharon (Michael) Losselyong, Appleton. Grandchildren: Tara Pray, Sun Prairie and Amy (Kevin) Pfeifer, Sheboygan Falls. Great-grandchildren: Elliot and Hadley Pray, Lydia and Hannah Pfeifer. Nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lorraine and her husband Dan, and infant brother. Son-in-law John Plutz. Germaine's family.
Our family would like to thank the following for all the care & kindness shown toward Dad: The staff of Century Oaks Assisted Living with special thanks to Ann Fowle for her fun outings that allowed Dad to shop for toys that he gave to visiting children, special companion Audrey, and resident friends. Paula from Heartland Home Care. Martin Luther's pastoral visits, the friendship of Darlene Rippel and Clarence Bradle. The Third Floor staff of ThedaCare-Appleton for their care in Gerry's final days.
Per Gerry's wishes there will be a private interment in Oak Hill Cemetery-Neenah for the immediate family. Dad, we will always remember the walks in the woods, car rides stopping for an ice cream cone or frosty mug of root beer, and our very own box of Valentine chocolates. On Christmas Eve we'll remember that you went into the woods to feed the birds, deer, and other woodland critters a Christmas feast of birdseed, corn, peanut butter, and peanuts.
Love, Julie and Sharon
