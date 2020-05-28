Gerald "Jerry" E Meyer
Appleton - Gerald "Jerry" E. Meyer passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at the age of 80. He dealt with many health issues valiantly.
He was born August 22, 1939 in Antigo, Wisconsin of parents Harold E. and Irene M. Meyer. Jerry spent his early life years working with various family members on farms in the Antigo area especially grandparents Sabina and Julius Boelter, and Maynard and Adella Meyer. He was a member of the U.S. Navy, and served proudly both in California and Alaska.
His work career brought him to the Appleton area, and included working for the City of Neenah Park and Recreation Department. He was most proud of having built a large sled hill for the kids of Neenah at Memorial Park.
He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing and especially enjoyed those activities with his children. Children were always very important, and included his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Irene Meyer, brothers Kenneth, Randy and Dennis, and parents-in-law, Guy and Margaret Dakins, and brothers-in-law, Mike Beckingham, Frederick Starr and William Kearn.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 56 years, Judy. They enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world, the Theater, Square Dancing, camping and playing cards.
He is further survived by sons David (Diane) Meyer and 5 children, Steven (Wendy) Meyer and 4 children, and daughter Christine (Mark) Grunske and 2 children. He is also survived by many great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Charlotte Starr and Barbara Beckingham, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jerry was a great friend to many, and enjoyed spending time with them. He never met anyone he didn't like.
The family would like to extend special thanks to his many wonderful physicians, Dr. O. Taleon, Dr. I. Malik, Dr. S Kolbeck, Dr.D. Mielke, Dr. J. Albino, and David Nuenfeldt, RPT, Dr. E. Mitchell and Diane Kesler RN-P. Further appreciation goes to Theda Care Hospice, Dawn RN, Zoua RN, and Millie CNA.
Jerry will always be remembered for his friendship and caring attitude and his love for his family.
Due to current circumstances, no service is planned at this time. A future service and celebration of life will be shared. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Matthew 25/St. Mary's Parish of Appleton or to the charity of your choice in his name would be appreciated. Wichmann Funeral Homes, Tri County Chapel is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Appleton - Gerald "Jerry" E. Meyer passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at the age of 80. He dealt with many health issues valiantly.
He was born August 22, 1939 in Antigo, Wisconsin of parents Harold E. and Irene M. Meyer. Jerry spent his early life years working with various family members on farms in the Antigo area especially grandparents Sabina and Julius Boelter, and Maynard and Adella Meyer. He was a member of the U.S. Navy, and served proudly both in California and Alaska.
His work career brought him to the Appleton area, and included working for the City of Neenah Park and Recreation Department. He was most proud of having built a large sled hill for the kids of Neenah at Memorial Park.
He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing and especially enjoyed those activities with his children. Children were always very important, and included his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Irene Meyer, brothers Kenneth, Randy and Dennis, and parents-in-law, Guy and Margaret Dakins, and brothers-in-law, Mike Beckingham, Frederick Starr and William Kearn.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 56 years, Judy. They enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world, the Theater, Square Dancing, camping and playing cards.
He is further survived by sons David (Diane) Meyer and 5 children, Steven (Wendy) Meyer and 4 children, and daughter Christine (Mark) Grunske and 2 children. He is also survived by many great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Charlotte Starr and Barbara Beckingham, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jerry was a great friend to many, and enjoyed spending time with them. He never met anyone he didn't like.
The family would like to extend special thanks to his many wonderful physicians, Dr. O. Taleon, Dr. I. Malik, Dr. S Kolbeck, Dr.D. Mielke, Dr. J. Albino, and David Nuenfeldt, RPT, Dr. E. Mitchell and Diane Kesler RN-P. Further appreciation goes to Theda Care Hospice, Dawn RN, Zoua RN, and Millie CNA.
Jerry will always be remembered for his friendship and caring attitude and his love for his family.
Due to current circumstances, no service is planned at this time. A future service and celebration of life will be shared. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Matthew 25/St. Mary's Parish of Appleton or to the charity of your choice in his name would be appreciated. Wichmann Funeral Homes, Tri County Chapel is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 28 to May 31, 2020.