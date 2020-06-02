Gerald E. Sell, Sr.Appleton - Gerald E. Sell Sr., age 85, passed away peacefully at his cottage on Boulder Lake, Sunday, May 31, 2020, after eating fresh perch from the lake with family. He was born on September 28, 1934 in Menasha to the late Ralph E. Sell Sr. and Margaret (Weber). Jerry owned and operated CB Supply until his retirement in 1995. He married Joan Kruckeberg on March 7, 1970 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Appleton. Jerry could build and fix everything and taught his kids to try things and to not be afraid to fail. He was also a devout Catholic and instilled that in his children as well.Jerry started building the cottage in 1961 and the entire family has been enjoying it ever since. He loved to be outdoors, and especially enjoyed the sunrises and sunsets on Boulder Lake. He also built their home on Wege Road all by himself. Jerry had a hobby farm and enjoyed caring for the animals. He and Joan loved to travel around the U.S. in their motorhome. And after retirement enjoyed wintering in Gulf Shores, AL. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and believed in the Second Amendment.Jerry will be greatly missed by his wife, Joan; children: Jerry Jr. (Alice) Sell, Kay (Greg) Knorr, Joe (Jean) Sell, John (Cindy) Sell, Laurie Kettner, Jeff (Linda) Sell, Kim (Kurt) Bowers, Scott (Dee) Ernst, Jim (Marge) Sell, Lynne (Kevin) Dorn, Chris (Jeanne) Sell and Bill (special friend Olga Tkhorik) Sell; 36 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; two sisters: Mary Fritsch and Joan Porter; three sisters-in-law: Ashlee Sell, Sally Sell and Sharon Cullen. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Nancy; two sons: Randy and Terry Ernst; a grandchild, Paul Dietz; two brothers: Ralph Sell Jr. and Don Sell; two brothers-in-law: Jerry Fritsch and John (Denise) Kruckeberg; two sisters-in-law: Bonnie Vogt and Joyce (Ralph) Sanders.Due to the current Covid restrictions, A Private Mass of Resurrection, for family only, will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church (528 Second St.) Menasha with Rev. Walter Stumpf on Sat. June 6, 2020. Following the Mass there will be a burial at St. Mary Cemetery in Menasha at 12:15 that can be attended by the public to offer their condolences. Following the burial, family and friends are invited to Van Abel's of Hollandtown for a luncheon celebration to honor Jerry.We will love and miss you; Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.