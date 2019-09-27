|
Gerald "Spec" Hartjes
Winneconne - Gerald "Spec" Hartjes, age 88, of Winneconne, formerly of Little Chute, passed away surrounded by his loving family on September 25, 2019. He was born in Little Chute on March 23, 1931, son of the late Dewey and Viola (Bohm) Hartjes. On August 25, 1953, Spec married Bonnie Kostka at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Little Chute.
Spec worked for over 40 years at the Kimberly paper mill before his retirement in 1993. He and Bonnie then moved to Lake Poygan and enjoyed many years on the lake. He loved fishing and boating. Spec enjoyed sports, especially watching his children's and grandchildren's sporting events and activities. In his younger years, Spec played many softball games and enjoyed rabbit hunting.
Spec is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Bonnie; nine children: Sue (Wayne) Wegner, Jill (Steve) Duncan, Lee Hartjes, Keith Hartjes, Nanci Klanderman, Mary (John) Theisen, Jay (Mary Sue) Hartjes, Mark (Cheryl) Hartjes and Kris (Chris) Elrick; 17 grandchildren: Mike, Katie, Jason, Natalie, Amy, Heather, Alex, Kyle, Amanda, Brian, Katie, Jenni, Cory, Deanna, Emma, Hannah and David; 18 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law: Grace Hartjes, Maryanne Schmidt, Donald (Florence) Kostka, Jardy (Mary) Kostka and Janet Ertl; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Spec was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Viola Hartjes; a son-in-law, Dean Klanderman; Bonnie's parents: Paul and Harriet Kostka; brothers: Bob (Mary Jane) Hartjes and Jim (Florence) Hartjes; brothers and sisters-in-law: Millie (Paul) Gailey, Bob Wildenberg, Bob Schmidt, Tom Ertl, Butch (Beth) Kostka, Susie Russ and Gary Kostka.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Msgr. Jim Vanden Hogen officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established for the Poy Sippi Fire Department. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Hartjes family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of the St. Paul Home and St. Paul Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Spec.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 27, 2019