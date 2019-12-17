Services
Gerald "Jerry" Huth


1930 - 2019
Gerald "Jerry" Huth Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Huth

Neenah - Gerald "Jerry" R. Huth, son of Joseph and Elsie Huth, was born December 15, 1930 and died December 9, 2019.

Jerry was a Neenah High School graduate, class of 1948, and worked until his retirement at Marathon Corp./American Can Co. He was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean Era and was a regular blood donor to the American Red Cross his entire life.

Jerry is survived by his brother, William; and a sister, Phyllis; as well as by three nieces and their families. He was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn, and a brother-in-law.

A private funeral was held for the immediate family.

A private funeral was held for the immediate family.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
