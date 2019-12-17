|
Gerald "Jerry" Huth
Neenah - Gerald "Jerry" R. Huth, son of Joseph and Elsie Huth, was born December 15, 1930 and died December 9, 2019.
Jerry was a Neenah High School graduate, class of 1948, and worked until his retirement at Marathon Corp./American Can Co. He was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean Era and was a regular blood donor to the American Red Cross his entire life.
Jerry is survived by his brother, William; and a sister, Phyllis; as well as by three nieces and their families. He was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn, and a brother-in-law.
A private funeral was held for the immediate family.
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home assisted the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019