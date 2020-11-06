Gerald J. "Jerry" Dollevoet
Town of Buchanan - Jerry Dollevoet, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at home with his family by his side after his second battle with melanoma cancer. He was born in Kimberly, WI, on December 20, 1943, the son of Bill and Agnes Dollevoet. After high school, he joined the Air Force and served as an air craft mechanic at Incirlik Air Force Base in Adana, Turkey. Jerry married the love of his life, Karen Van Dyke, on May 18, 1968, and raised three children. He worked for Kimberly-Clark as a maintenance manager at the Lakeview Diaper Plant until his retirement 20 years ago.
Jerry enjoyed over 42 years at his cabin on Rolling Stone Lake - many good times and stories to reminisce and laugh about. He will miss this upcoming sturgeon season where he finally received the golden ticket tag for Lake Poygan with his dear friend Tom, his fishing and hunting partner in crime. Jerry loved elk hunting and fishing trips with Gary, Christine, and the gang; but most of all, the good times he had hunting with his dad and brothers at Catawba and turkey hunting with his wife. Jerry and Karen loved to travel whether it be cruising the Caribbean, fishing in Alaska, or elk hunting out west. Their most notable trip was a recent cruise of the Hawaiian Islands to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, who will remember fondly his wealth of knowledge, his famous line "What the hell?" when things did not go quite right, and his impish grin.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen; children: Dan (Meredith) Dollevoet of Acworth, GA; Jesse (Heather) Dollevoet of Statesville, NC; and Jenny (Dave) Sprangers of Greenville, WI; grandchildren: Alex and Annika Dollevoet, and Noah and Chloe Sprangers; grandpups: Sammy and Stella Dollevoet; sisters: Pat (Tom) Van Nuland and Bette Jane Novitski (special friend Dale); brother, Bob Dollevoet; sisters-in-law Maggie Dollevoet and Jean Weyenberg; and brother-in-law: Jim (Mary Jo) Van Dyke. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Agnes Dollevoet; brother, Tom Dollevoet; sister-in-law, Judy Dollevoet; father and mother-in-law, Emil and Rosella Van Dyke; and brothers-in-law: Erv Hooyman and Roman Weyenberg.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main Street, Little Chute) beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. Military honors, conducted by the William Verhagen American Legion Post 60, will follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in the name of Jerry Dollevoet. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
. We ask that all guests wear masks and observe social distancing.
We want to thank all the nurses and doctors at ThedaCare and hospice for their compassion and care, especially Holly, our cancer navigator.