Gerald J. La Marche
Little Chute - Gerald J. La Marche, age 81, of Little Chute, passed away at his residence surrounded by family on December 27, 2019. He was born on April 13, 1938, son of the late Claude and Violet (Miller) La Marche.
Gerald worked at Wisconsin Wire Works for many years before his retirement. He was an avid golfer and a big sports fan, cheering especially for the Badgers. He always enjoyed his yearly snowmobile trips with his friends.
Gerald is survived by his sister, Karen (Kenneth) Spaude; nieces: Sandra (Darren) Greenway, Kathy Lotter and Ann Spaude; great nieces and nephews: Justin and Josh Lotter and Sarah, Ben and Laura Spaude; his former wife and good friend, Ellen La Marche. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Violet; a nephew, Keith Spaude and nephew-in-law, John Lotter.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE LOCATION, 101 Canal Street. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Gerald's family would like to extend a special thank you to his dear friends Lawrence and Karen Blohm for your wonderful friendship and taking good care of Gerald. Also thanks to the staffs of Right at Home and Ascension Hospice, especially Jenny and Rebecca for the compassionate care given to Gerald.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019