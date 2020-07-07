Gerald J. Moureau
Combined Locks - Gerald J. Moureau, age 91, died Saturday July 4, 2020 at St Paul Villa. He was born in Green Bay February 20, 1929 to the late Harvey and Anastasia (Cayemberg) Moureau. Gerald married the late Ruth Mary Labine on August 18, 1951 at St. Joseph Parish in Green Bay.
He was a member of St. Paul Parish in Combined Locks where he demonstrated his faith in God by serving in numerous capacities. Following military service in the U.S. Army as Tank Driver Instructor during the Korean War, he was one of the first employees at Crystal Print in Little Chute until his retirement after over 40 years of service.
As an active member of the community you could count on him to help his neighbors with their projects or coaching youth sports. Many will remember Jerry and Ruth sitting on the front porch and greeting passersby whether on foot or in their car. He also was an active member of the Golden K Senior Service Club and served as President. He loved the outdoors and taught his children to appreciate the solitude available to us whether hunting, fishing, camping or just walking in the woods. He was very proud of his family and worked many hours to support his bride and seven kids.
Dad, you made a difference in the world not only as a father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend but you lived a love story with mom that was the foundation for our family. We learned many things from you but your faith in God continues to sustain your family & friends.
He is survived by children: Kathy (Tom) Peotter, Kimberly; Jeff (LuAnne), Wrightstown; Tom (Margaret), Bourbonnais, IL; Steve (Mary), Little Chute; Jim (Kathy), Menasha; John (Cora), Kimberly; and Lisa (Tom) Vande Wettering, Hollandtown; grandchildren: Angie (Eric) Feldman, Jenny (Tony) Guarisco, Rob (Linda Migalti) Peotter, Ann (Ryan) Mirsberger, Cole (Jenny), Zach (Whitney), Brad (Ashley), Mark, Elizabeth, Chris (Mallory), Doug, Lindsay, Andy and Aaron Moureau, Sean, Josh (Stephanie), Luke (Rebekah), and Tyler Vande Wettering; great grandchildren: Savannah, Matteo, Serena, Amelia, Allison, Blake, Eiden, Zoey, Evelyn, Jase, Willa, Drew, Ella, Presley and Rowan. Gerald is also survived by his sister, Betty Fellows, Green Bay; brothers-in law: Leroy, Ken (Agnes), David (Karen) Labine; sisters-in-law: Rita (Dick) Schroeder; Darlene, Donna and Sister Ruth Ann Labine, Rosita Moureau and Ernie Berger.
In addition to his parents and the love of his life Ruth, Gerald was preceded in death by father and mother-in-law; Edgar Sr. and Minnie (Bowers) Labine; sister, Karen Berger; brother, Kenneth Moureau and infant brother Edmond Wayne Moureau; brothers-in law: Elroy, Edgar Jr., Jack and Larry Labine Sr. and Robert Fellows; and sister-in law, Susan Labine.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at ST. PAUL PARISH (410 Wallace St. Combined Locks) beginning at 2:00 p.m. until time of Mass at 4:00 p.m. Military honors, conducted by the Kaukauna V.F.W. Post 3319 and American Legion Post 41, will immediately follow. The funeral will be livestreamed on the O'Connell Funeral Home Facebook page. Committal St. Paul Cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
The Moureau family would like to thank the staff at St Paul Villa for the care and compassion Gerald was given as well as the residents of the villa for the love & friendship.