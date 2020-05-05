|
|
Gerald J. "Jerry" Schneider
Fox Crossing - Gerald J. Schneider (Jerry), age 94 passed away into his eternal rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 3, 2020. Jerry was born May 11, 1925 to Arthur and Hattie Schneider of Appleton, Wisconsin. He graduated from Appleton West High School and was drafted into the Army. A veteran of WWII, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded the purple heart.
After the war, he returned home and was employed by the Wisconsin Michigan Power Company (WE Energies) where he was a dedicated employee for 41 years. He met and married his beloved wife, Elaine H. Woods on August 2, 1947. They were married for 72 years. God blessed them with four children. Susan (deceased) (Leon) Hacker of Neenah, Nancy (Tom) Hartenberger of Appleton, Steve Schneider of Appleton, and Jeff (Kathleen) Schneider of Menasha. He was a loving grandfather to eight grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
He was active and an involved member of Calvary Bible Church of Neenah. He served as Chairman of the Board for multiple terms, taught Adult Sunday School classes, Life Group leader, and led Calvary's Boy's Brigade program. He was also a member of the Gideons. His favorite Bible verse was Colossians 1:18; "that in all things He might have the preeminence." He loved his Savior and strived to be obedient to Him in all he did. He was a true servant, willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. He loved his family and prayed for each family member every day.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Susan, his parents Arthur and Hattie Schneider, three sisters Linda, Esther, Irene, and his twin brother James.
The family will have a private grave side service because of the current Covid-19 circumstances. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Bible Church at a later date. A memorial will be established at that time.
Wichmann Funeral Homes, Tri County Chapel is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Jerry's family would like to thank Care Partners of Kimberly, Memory Care facility for their care for Dad at the end of his life.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 5 to May 10, 2020