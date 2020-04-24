|
Gerald "Jerry" Jansen
Kaukauna - Gerald "Jerry" Jansen, age 78, of Kaukauna, passed away surrounded by his family on April 20, 2020. He was born on October 7, 1941, son of William and Marie (Hoffman) Jansen. On June 23, 1989, he married Sue (Mueller) Balck).
Jerry loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren in their activities. He coached many Kaukauna Little League teams and the 12 year old traveling teams. Jerry spent many hours painting ceramic holiday villages and decorations which were enjoyed by his family and friends. In recent years, you may have seen Jerry traveling through town on his scooter with the orange flag. He loved his John Deere mower and spent countless hours cutting the lawn or picking up sticks and leaves. Most of all, he looked forward to sitting in his lawn chair in front of the garage to wave or talk to everyone that went by.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sue Jansen; children: Jennifer (Ron) Tennessen, Jeff (Jamie) Jansen, and Joy (Michael) Phillips; step children: Scott (Carol Micheel) Balck, Erin (Chad) Sobczak, April (Miguel) Arciniega, and Alyson (Paul) Dobberpuhl; grandchildren: Prestin and Spencer Tennessen, Aiden Balck, Nathan and Hana Sobczak, Kai Jansen, Cecilia and Mateo Arciniega, Raigen Nass, Zoe Dobberpuhl, Olivia, MJ and Evelyn Phillips; siblings: Joyce (Greg) Diedrich and Michael Jansen; brothers and sisters-in-law: Karl (Patti) Mueller, Paul (Jean) Mueller, Bill (Karen) Mueller, Kris (Ric) Hennes, Tim (Carla) Mueller, Diane (Rene) Naranjo, Jill Buss and Joel (Grace) Mueller; many other extended family members and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marie Jansen; father and mother-in-law: Frederick and Beatrice Mueller; and a granddaughter, Alexandria Jansen.
Due to the current restrictions the family will celebrate Jerry's life at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020