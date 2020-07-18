Gerald "Jerry Van Dyn Hoven
Fremont - Gerald G. "Jerry" Van Dyn Hoven, age 65, of Fremont, formerly of Kaukauna, passed away on July 16, 2020, after a long and courageous battle against cancer. He was born on October 28, 1954, son of the late Bill and Grace (Hietpas) Van Dyn Hoven.
Jerry excelled in wrestling during his high school years at Kaukauna High. He graduated in 1973 and headed off to U.W. Madison. He graduated a Badger and was a very proud member of the U.W. Alumni Association. Jerry enjoyed playing racquetball and was an avid outdoorsman. He went on many hunting trips that took him to Nova Scotia, out west and many other places. Jerry shared his passion of hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. He took great pride in being with most of his grandchildren when they harvested their first bucks.
Jerry was a true entrepreneur. He and his brother purchased his father's business and Jerry became president of Van Dyn Hoven Automotive. After taking over the business, he grew it and expanded the operation. After 30 years in the car dealership, Jerry started real estate development as Dutch Boyz Development. Through everything in his personal and business life, he always remained devoted to his Christian Faith. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Jerry is survived by his children: Nicole (Fred) Lemens and Eric (Heather) Van Dyn Hoven; grandchildren: Abraham, Isaac, Nathanael, Uriah and Ruth Van Deurzen, Grace Hahn and Baby Shaliah expected in November; siblings: Joyce (Dick) Hurst and Jeff (Lynn) Van Dyn Hoven; former wife of 32 years, Marcelene (Rosin) Van Dyn Hoven; numerous other family members and many friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Grace Van Dyn Hoven; and a son-in-law, Daniel Van Deurzen.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, with Pastor Charles L. Butler Jr. officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Kaukauna. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com
Jerry's family would like to thank the staffs of ThedaCare Cancer Center, Froedert Hospital and Heartland Hospice for all of the excellent care that was given to Jerry.