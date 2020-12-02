Gerald K. "Gerry" Forsythe
Neenah - Gerald Keith "Gerry" Forsythe, age 63, Neenah, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 30, 2020 at home.
He was born in Neenah, WI on June 5, 1957, a son of Keith and Dorothy (Zenefski) Forsythe. Gerry graduated from Neenah High School and worked at Neenah Park 'n Market as a young man. He went on to work in private security for 34 years, most recently working as a security officer for Allied Universal at Pierce Manufacturing.
In his free time, Gerry enjoyed reading and watching science fiction. He will be sadly missed.
Gerry leaves his mother, Dorothy Forsythe, his sister Diane (Herb) Schanke of Minocqua and Oshkosh, his nephews: Joshua, Adam & Connor Schanke, Michael (Ashton) Forsythe and a niece, Stacy Forsythe. He also leaves an aunt, Marlinda Shukosky, an uncle Jim (Deb) Hooyman as well as numerous extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Keith and his brother Jeffrey as well as by all his grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.
Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4:30 to 6 PM at KESSLER FUNERAL HOME (304 S. Commercial Street, Neenah). A memorial service will follow at 6 PM. Final rest will be in Shrine of Heaven Mausoleum.
The family respectfully requests that all visitors follow social distancing guidelines. Masks will be required and will provided at the funeral home for those needing them.
For more information, please visit KesslerFH.com
or call (920) 722-6464.