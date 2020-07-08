1/1
Gerald Lee Kapitzke
Gerald Lee Kapitzke

Appleton - Gerald Lee Kapitzke, age 74, of Appleton, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Madison. He was born on Nov. 10, 1945, in Appleton, the son of Henry and Lydia (Gensler) Kapitzke.

Gerald graduated from Appleton West High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for Miller Electric until his retirement. Gerald enjoyed photography and working in the yard.

Gerald is survived by the love of his life, Norma Rhode; son, Douglas Kapitzke and his daughter, Hannah; daughter, ChyAnne (Derek) Townsend and their sons, Jeremiah and Nathanial; sister-in-law, Joan Kapitzke of San Diego, Calif.; Norma's children, Eric (Christy) Rhode and their children, Grace, Max and Alex; Nicole Rhode (David Bruno) and their children, Noah and Finn; special friends, Stephen and Patricia Otto and Rick and Barb Salm. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John Kapitzke. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
