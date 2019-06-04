|
Gerald "Jerry" Miller
Oshkosh - Gerald "Jerry" Miller of Oshkosh was born September 23, 1940, in Marinette, WI to Walter and Rosemary (Hopfensberger) Miller. Jerry passed away June 1, 2019, at home.
Jerry graduated from Marinette High School in 1958. He continued his education at the University of Milwaukee with Masters in applied math, physics, and chemistry. He worked in the package industry: Milprint, Milwaukee; American Can, Neenah; Daniel's Packaging, Rhinelander; and Bemis, Oshkosh, all in Research and Development. Jerry received credit for developing a number of patents and retired 10 years ago from Bemis.
He married Elizabeth "Betty" Wirth at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Isaar WI on April 8, 1961.
Jerry enjoyed fishing from his dock at their family home in Harbor Valley and the cottage on the Wisconsin River in Rhinelander, WI. He also enjoyed telling people how smart he was and that was very true.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Betty; five children, Tim (Shana West) Miller, Pleasant Prairie, WI; Karen Gerow, Madison, WI; Kathleen (Kurt) Pernsteiner, Oshkosh, WI; Terry (Tina Weyers Copiskey) Miller, Rhinelander, WI; Karrie (Tim) Holler, Green Bay, WI; seven grandchildren, Jessica Pernsteiner, Travis (Laura) Pernsteiner, Trisha (Mike) Denruiter; Laura Gerow, Logan Gerow; Tyler Holler, Derek Holler. He is further survived by one sister and her friend, Carol Borths and Jerry Konkle; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Pat Miller, Eugene and Donna Miller; Betty's brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Patricia Wirth; Betty's two sisters, Phylis Mroczynski and Gladys Stache; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and father in-law, Joseph and Agnes Wirth; and brothers-in-law, Edward Wirth, Daniel Borths, Daniel Mroczynski, and Elliot Stache.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church 830 S. Westhaven Dr. Oshkosh. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will be in the St. Sebastian Catholic Cemetery, Isaar at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials have been established to the Oshkosh Area Food Panty and a scholarship fund with the Butte des Morts Lions Club.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 4, 2019