Gerald MillerAppleton - Gerald Miller died peacefully Friday, August 4, 2020 in Appleton, WI at the age of 88. Gerald is survived by his wife LaVon (Appleton), daughter Julie (Menasha), and son Gerald Jr. (White Lake). Gerry was born on September 20, 1931 in Mondovi, WI. He married LaVon Adams on February 19th,1951. Gerry was a man of strong faith who had an amazing relationship with the Lord. Gerry was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. He was a counselor to all. Gerry never raised his voice or showed anger. He never complained or spoke negatively. Many lives were touched by his generosity. He had a positive, happy outlook on life which included a great appetite and a love for Old Fashions. He will be greatly missed and always loved more… Funeral Services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Appleton at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, followed by a Celebration of Life from 3:30-6:30 at Waverly Beach in Menasha.