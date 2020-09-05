1/1
Gerald Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Miller

Appleton - Gerald Miller died peacefully Friday, August 4, 2020 in Appleton, WI at the age of 88. Gerald is survived by his wife LaVon (Appleton), daughter Julie (Menasha), and son Gerald Jr. (White Lake). Gerry was born on September 20, 1931 in Mondovi, WI. He married LaVon Adams on February 19th,1951. Gerry was a man of strong faith who had an amazing relationship with the Lord. Gerry was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. He was a counselor to all. Gerry never raised his voice or showed anger. He never complained or spoke negatively. Many lives were touched by his generosity. He had a positive, happy outlook on life which included a great appetite and a love for Old Fashions. He will be greatly missed and always loved more… Funeral Services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Appleton at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, followed by a Celebration of Life from 3:30-6:30 at Waverly Beach in Menasha.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved