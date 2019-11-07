|
Gerald P. "Jerry" Moder
Dover - Gerald P. "Jerry" Moder, 78, of Dover, passed away early on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Inn at Northwood Village in Dover.
Jerry was born in Neenah, Wisconsin on March 13, 1941. He was the son of the late Clarence "Nook" and Margaret (Patterson) Moder. He was also preceded in death by his daughter; Jodi Mamarella; and his sister, Pam Czech.
Jerry honorably served our country in the United States Coast Guard. While he was in the Coast Guard stationed in Hawaii, he met the love of his life, Judy Lynch. The couple married on August 4, 1962. He later retired from Sherwin Williams in Cleveland after 34 years of service.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover, Dover Elks, , Moose, and the New Philadelphia AMVETS. Jerry was a people person who never met a stranger. He had friends from all walks of life. He loved supporting his grandkids in whatever they chose to do. One of his biggest joys was fishing on Lake Erie and sharing his catch with his family and friends. He was famous for hosting fish fries. When he wasn't fishing, he enjoyed hunting, camping and spending his time doing anything outdoors.
In addition to his wife, Judy, of 57 years, he will be sadly missed by his two children; Jeff (Leslie) Moder of Strongsville, and Jill (John) Fearon of Powell; son-in-law, Mickey Mamarella; brother, Jim Moder of Colorado; along with his beloved grandchildren, Marcus (Taylor) Mamarella, Mason and Merrick Mamarella, Nathan and Halle Moder, and Macy and Keegan Fearon; and one great-grandson, Max Mamarella.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11:00 am with Father Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 1-4 pm. A Christian Wake service will take place at 3:45. To sign an online guestbook for Jerry, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.
Jerry's family wants to express their appreciation for the care they received from the staff at the Inn at Northwood while he was in their care.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or the , 23215 Commerce Park #300, Beachwood, Ohio 44122.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019