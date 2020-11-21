1/1
Gerald Paul Edinger Sr.
1946 - 2020
Gerald Paul Edinger Sr

Appleton - age 74, Gerry passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home. Gerry was born on August 6, 1946 in Green Bay to the late Arthur and Leona (Krause) Edinger. He worked at Brillion Iron Works for 44 years, retiring in 2009. Gerry married Lois Coenen on December 29, 1987. He was an active member of First English Lutheran Church and enjoyed the Friday morning Men's Group. He was also a member and past officer of the Appleton Noon Lions Group. He volunteered at Habitat for Humanity. Gerry enjoyed motorcycle riding, fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Lois (Gauerke-Coenen) Edinger; children: Gerald (Danyel) Edinger Jr., Menasha; Ginger Kline, Neenah; Sally Coenen, Appleton and Timothy Coenen, Oshkosh; 5 grandchildren: Gabe Edinger, Samantha Edinger, Alyssa Clark, Nakota Kline (special friend, Morgan), Jayce Kline; siblings: Victor (Connie) Edinger, De Pere, Randy Edinger, De Pere, Sally Lawrenz, De Pere, Dawn Edinger, De Pere, Beth (Jerry) Petasek, De Pere, Annette (Chuck) Lemke, Greenleaf, Peggy (Russ) Reyba, Whitelaw, Karen (Duane) Anderson, Chanhassen, MN and brother-in-law Ken Dix, Greenleaf. He is further survived by his in-laws: Johanna Gauerke, Burlington, WI, Franklin Gauerke, Cedar Springs, MI, Mildred (Hameister) Golden, Neenah, Melda (Norman) Bang, Owatonna, MN, Elizabeth Gauerke, Appleton and many nieces and nephews.

Gerry was preceded in death by his parents; sister Nancy Dix, brother-in-law Myron Kiley; in-laws: Earl Gauerke, Shirley Gauerke, Pat Gauerke, Norman Hameister, Ray Golden, Phillip Gauerke and Ken and Anita Enloe.

Gerry will be laid to rest at Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Winchester. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers a memorial can be made in Gerry's name to the charity of your choice.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
