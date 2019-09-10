|
Gerald R. Schaefer
Appleton - Jerry died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at home with his family at his side. He was born in Appleton on July 2, 1927. Jerry grew up working on the Schaefer Dairy Farm, (one of the largest dairy farms in Northeastern WI, until they ceased operation in 1958). He wed Dolores Kempen on Sept. 10, 1949. From 1954-64 he was a Fireman/Chief at the Town of Buchanan Vol. Fire Dept. He built homes with Strobel Construction from 1960-1987. His last employment was at Pierce Manufacturing, retiring in 1994 in Utility Sales and Service.
Jerry was a former member of the Fox Valley Regional Planning Committee and first to propose extending College Ave East to Holland Town. He was also an officer in the Holy Men's Society and had a Healing Ministry—Cross and Crown and the Intercessors of Light Prayer Groups. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and gardening in his spare time.
Jerry will be remembered for these accomplishments but what his family and friends will miss most was his humor; always making people laugh; and his love and concern that made us feel everything would be okay. He's a real hero who left the world a better place.
He is survived by his six children: Don (Shirley) Schaefer, Appleton; Karen (Roger) Roth, Appleton; Patricia (Dave) Kane, Neenah; Judy (Paul) Brueggemann, St Paul MN; Dave (Betty) Schaefer, Grand Chute and Nancy McDaniel and special friend Dan Coots, Appleton; his brother: Jack (Vivian) Schaefer, Kimberly; sister Roseann (Maynard) Romenesko, Combined Locks; nineteen grandchildren: Lisa (Dave) Gaupp, Greenville; Jason (Jenna) Schaefer, Appleton; Joe (Jenny) Roth, Appleton; Roger (Rebecca) Roth Jr., Appleton; Ryan (Amanda) Roth, Appleton; Kevin (Molly) Roth, Neenah; Jenni (Jude) Miron, Apple Valley MN; Wendy (Dave) Mader, Neenah; Matthew (Krystal) Kane, Apple Valley MN; Beau (Erin) Brueggemann, St. Paul MN; Amy (George) Petruck, St. Paul MN; Sara (Sean) Gokey, St. Paul MN; Mary (Benton) Schoenrock, Des Moines IA; Nick Brueggemann, St. Paul MN; Sarah (Chad) Bungart, Hortonville; Doug (Genifer) Schaefer, Greenville; Hope Schaefer, Appleton; Brianna McDaniel, Appleton and Sam (Amy) McDaniel, Appleton; 35 great-grandchildren and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores, his parents Joe and Clara Schaefer and his sisters: Joan Sprangers and Rita Oldham.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church (1617 W. Pine St.) Appleton. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park. Friends may visit the family directly at church on Thursday from 9 - 11 AM.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Tanya and the exceptional caregivers at Prairie Homes Menasha for all their love and care for Jerry and the wonderful Hospice team.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 10, 2019