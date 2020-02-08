|
|
Gerald R. "Jerry" Van Handel
Appleton - Jerry Van Handel, age 60, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, after and brief and courageous battle with ALS.
The funeral liturgy for Jerry will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, February 12, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, located at 500 W. Marquette Street in Appleton. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton, and again at the church on Thursday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the service.
A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the Post Crescent.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020