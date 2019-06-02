|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Reetz
Kimberly - Gerald K. "Jerry" Reetz, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Jerry was born on April 30, 1929 to Carl and Ruth (Purdy) Reetz in Appleton. On February 9, 1952 he was united in marriage to Rose Schelfhout at Holy Spirit in Kimberly. Jerry worked for 25 years as a marketing manager at Wisconsin Tissue Mills. He was active in his community serving as a village trustee for four years and the Police and Fire Commission for many years in Kimberly. Jerry also was active with Junior Achievement. He enjoyed playing cribbage and going to the casino. Hunting and fishing up north and spending time at the cabin were always special times. Jerry also enjoyed writing short stories. He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish in Kimberly.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 67 years Rose, three children; Debby Seremeta, Rick (Mary) Reetz, Nancy (Jim) Kampo, seven grandchildren; Chelsea Seremeta, Leah (Tom) Wichersham, Matt (Emily) Reetz, Sarah (Dustin) Hauge, Nick (Emmie) Kampo, Dusty (fiancée Jen) Kampo, and Sam (fiancée Erica) Kampo, great grandchildren; Luke, Colton, Maple, North, Fern, Fox, Claire, Noah, Hannah, Hailey, Lucy and one on the way, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.
The funeral liturgy will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at HOLY SPIRT PARISH, 600 E. Kimberly Ave. A time of visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Theda Care Hospice and Cherry Meadows.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 2, 2019