Services
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
N5645 State Rd 76
Shiocton, WI 54170
(920) 986-3191
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Denis Catholic Church
Shiocton, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Denis Catholic Church
Shiocton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Snortum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Snortum


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Snortum Obituary
Gerald Snortum

Shiocton - Gerald "Jerry" Arthur Snortum, age 70, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, December 2, 2019. Jerry was born on May 10, 1949, in Fond du Lac, to the late Arthur and Luella (Eichmeier) Snortum. After graduating from Menasha High School in 1967, he served in the US Army during Vietnam. Following his honorable discharge, he married Christine "Tina" Bublitz on November 24, 1973, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Appleton. Jerry worked at Banta (R&R Donnelly) his entire career, until his retirement in 2009. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed going north to the cottage, fishing, and hunting. Jerry loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren and enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Tina; sons, Joshua (special friend, Deanna Shepard) and Scott (Andrea) Snortum; grandchildren, Levi, Hoyt and Hadley; siblings, Shirley Schloemer, Beverly (John Kuloga) Hafemeister, Sandy Kearn and Jim (Anita) Snortum; brother-in-law, Mark Pfister. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law Helen Bublitz; and grandmother-in-law, Stella Coy, who was extremely special in Jerry's life.

A memorial service for Jerry will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Shiocton with Fr. Michael Thiel officiating. A visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at church. Full military honors will be held.

The family wishes to thank the Ellington First Responders, the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department and the Outagamie County Response Team.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent