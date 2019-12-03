|
Gerald Snortum
Shiocton - Gerald "Jerry" Arthur Snortum, age 70, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, December 2, 2019. Jerry was born on May 10, 1949, in Fond du Lac, to the late Arthur and Luella (Eichmeier) Snortum. After graduating from Menasha High School in 1967, he served in the US Army during Vietnam. Following his honorable discharge, he married Christine "Tina" Bublitz on November 24, 1973, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Appleton. Jerry worked at Banta (R&R Donnelly) his entire career, until his retirement in 2009. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed going north to the cottage, fishing, and hunting. Jerry loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren and enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Tina; sons, Joshua (special friend, Deanna Shepard) and Scott (Andrea) Snortum; grandchildren, Levi, Hoyt and Hadley; siblings, Shirley Schloemer, Beverly (John Kuloga) Hafemeister, Sandy Kearn and Jim (Anita) Snortum; brother-in-law, Mark Pfister. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law Helen Bublitz; and grandmother-in-law, Stella Coy, who was extremely special in Jerry's life.
A memorial service for Jerry will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Shiocton with Fr. Michael Thiel officiating. A visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at church. Full military honors will be held.
The family wishes to thank the Ellington First Responders, the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department and the Outagamie County Response Team.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019