Gerald T. Scheffler
Weyauwega - Gerald T. Scheffler, age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. He was born January 7, 1941, son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Rosenthal) Scheffler.
Gerald graduated from Menasha High School with the class of 1959. He enlisted in the US Coast Guard and was stationed aboard the Ice Breaker - Mackinaw on the Great Lakes. Gerald married Linda Carter in 1989. She preceded him in death in 2003.
Gerald retired from Banta Corp/RR Donnelly after more than 35 years of employment. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his passion was training Labrador Retrievers for Field Trials.
Survivors include his three children: Douglas Scheffler, Joseph Scheffler and his girlfriend, Jean Paalman, and Tammy Scheffler and her fiancé, Andrew Sitter; a step-son, Lee; six grandchildren: Meghyn, Catherynn, Enrique, Alexavior, Levi and Janna; four great-grandchildren: Cajea, William, Taycen and Weston; and three brothers: Rick (Mary) Scheffler, Mike (Denise) Scheffler, Jack (Heather) Scheffler.
Gerald was preceded in death by a brother, Jim and by a step-son, Shawn.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home with Deacon Don Schultz officiating. The visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019