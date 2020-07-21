Gerald W. Hovind
Appleton - Gerald "Jerry" Wilbur Hovind, age 82, of Appleton, was called home on Friday, July 17 with family at his side. The son of the late Howard M. and Vivian (Nutting) Hovind was born January 2, 1938 in La Crosse, WI. He married Keran D. Rader on June 5, 1965 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Appleton,
He is survived by his wife, Keran, his children: Laura Fulcer, Tim (Dana) Hovind and Dianna (Eric) Hovind-Stroemer, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, as well as other family and friends.
Family and friends may visit at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N Richmond Street, Appleton, on Friday, July 24, from 1:00pm until the time of service at 3:00pm with Fr. Ralph Osborne officiating. A live stream of the service will also be available on the Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care Facebook page. For the visitation and service, mask wearing and social distancing is encouraged per health guidelines. Please bring a mask to wear. An additional public celebration of life will be held at a later date when health guidelines permit.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
A full obituary may be found at the Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care website (www.cotterfuneralhome.com
)