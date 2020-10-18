Gerald W. Powley, MD
Appleton - Gerald W. Powley M.D., 88, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Appleton, WI. He was born July 9, 1932 in Flint, Michigan to parents Karen (Thorson) and Stanley Powley.
Jerry married June (Thomson) in 1956, his best friend and constant companion of 63 years. Together, they raised three sons, Kent, Scott and Todd in Portage, Michigan. In 1994, the couple moved to their retirement home in Glen Arbor, MI and spent many wonderful years enjoying Little Glen Lake and the Sleeping Bear Dunes. June preceded him in death on March 30, 2020.
Jerry was a proud alumnus of University of Michigan and member of the medical school class of 1957. After a pediatric residency at UW Madison and working for the Public Health Service in Jacksonville, FL he joined "Pleasant Pediatrics" in Kalamazoo, MI, where he practiced for 16 years. Jerry then worked at the Upjohn Company for another 16 years supervising clinical medication trials around the country.
He was an engaged father, participating with his three sons in Indian Guides, Boy Scout troop 205, and as an avid supporter of their swimming careers. As a parent leader on Boy Scout trips including to Maine, New Mexico, Bahamas and Europe he developed lifelong friendships resulting in many additional travel adventures. Despite his busy work schedule, he was a high school swim team announcer and was in charge of the new electronic timing system. Jerry inspired all three sons to careers in health care.
His enthusiasm for the outdoors, biking, boating and traveling was contagious. Jerry especially loved the African safari where he and June were the only members of the group to risk canoeing with hippos. Always a lover of the water, Jerry bought his first canoe at age 15. Intrigued by the Cypress Gardens water ski shows, he learned to ski on top of a step ladder in the 1950's. After retirement, he and June were active members of their Glen Arbor bike club helping to organize many week-long bike trips in Michigan. Jerry passed on his love of nature and the outdoors to his children and grandchildren with trips to numerous national parks.
Jerry was a relentlessly hardworking, independent thinker whose defining quality was his kindness and devotion for helping others, from his career in pediatrics to many hours volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and the DNR water quality program. He had the rare ability to not only listen but to learn from his interactions, always trying to be a better person. His generosity came from the thought that he was blessed with more than he deserved.
Jerry is survived by sons Kent (Kristin) and Scott (Jeanne) of Neenah, WI, and Todd of Oronoco, MN; seven grandchildren: Ryan, Leah, Laura, Michael (Nicole), Kyle, Carter and Helen Powley, sister-in-law Arlene Langley and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, his sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Ray Zelder, sisters-in-law Heather Alonso, Sheila Fencl, brother-in-law Garnet Thomson and a nephew, Eric Zelder.
There is no memorial service planned. If you wish to donate in his memory, please consider The Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail at sleepingbeartrail.org
