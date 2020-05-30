Gerald W. Strelow
Gerald W. Strelow

Shawano - Gerald W. "Jerry" Strelow, age 78, of Shawano, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. He lived in Shawano for most of his life and was an employee of Curwood in New London for 36 years.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday June 4, 2020 at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano with Fr. Joel Jores officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Leopolis. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again on Thursday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Swedberg funeral home is assisting the family with services.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
