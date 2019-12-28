Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH PARISH
404 W. Lawrence St
Appleton, WI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH PARISH
404 W. Lawrence St
Appleton, WI
1939 - 2019
Appleton - Geraldine C. Daverveld, age 80, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was born on March 23, 1939 in Appleton to the late William H. and Mildred S. (Zeffery) Hietpas. Geraldine married James J. Daverveld on May 5, 1962 at St. Edward Parish in Mackville. Together, they raised two sons and operated the Standard Oil Service Station in Little Chute for many years. She also worked at Home Mutual Insurance and Tri-City Glass through the years. She was a woman of faith with a special devotion to St. Anthony and the Blessed Mother; she was also a promoter of the Rosary and the Chaplet of Divine Mercy.

Gerry is survived by her sons: Marc of Appleton and Joe of Oshkosh; grandchildren: Brooke and Zac; and step-grandson, Mike. She is further survived by her sister: Millie Schmitzer-Doern; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jim (who preceded her in death on September 21, 2018, after nearly 57 years of marriage), Gerry was preceded in death by her siblings: Shirley Bender-Gehrt, Billy and infant Dorothy.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at ST. JOSEPH PARISH (404 W. Lawrence St. Appleton) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. James Leary, O.F.M. Cap. will officiate. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLEASE PERFORM A RANDOM ACT OF KINDNESS IN HONOR OF GERRY. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
