Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
1939 - 2020
Larsen - Geraldine "Gerry" Albrecht, 80, Appleton, passed away on January 1, 2020. She was born on March 18, 1939, to the late Edward and Helen (Siedel) Altman in Laona. Gerry married the love of her life Lloyd "Bud" Albrecht on August 2, 1958, together they celebrated 58 years. They enjoyed their cabin in Newald where they spent time outdoors snowmobiling, four wheeling and boating. Gerry liked to crochet, knit and do needlework. She was a Packers fan and was fond of watching the games.

Gerry is survived by friends Dale and Diane Robertson and sister-in-law Josephine Altman.

Gerry was preceded in death by her husband Bud, sister Bernice (Dillman) Quinn and brother Bernard "Salty" Altman.

In accordance with Gerry's wishes there will not be any funeral services held.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020
