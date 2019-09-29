Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Helms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine M. Helms


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine M. Helms Obituary
Geraldine M. Helms

Greenville - Geraldine Mae Helms, 86, Greenville, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born on November 27, 1932, in Oshkosh to the late Raymond and Stephanie (Yanko) Donner. She attended St. Peter grade school and graduated in 1951 from Oshkosh High School. Geraldine was united in marriage to Gerald Helms on January 21, 1956, in New London. Geraldine enjoyed crafting most notably cross-stitch, embroidery and sewing quilts. She never passed up a good crossword puzzle or a book to read. She took delight in watching the ID channel while cross stitching. Geraldine was popular with the QVC company. She loved to travel the states with her husband at the wheel in their RV. Geraldine took joy in their numerous trips to Ireland. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Geraldine is survived by her husband, children Mark (Kim) Helms of Seymour, Mary Helms of Omro, grandchildren Marni Helms (Mike), Heidi (Rob) Johnson, Andrew Helms (Emily) and Ian (Caroline), Colin (Natalie), Conor Gosling, great-grandchildren Alex, Tyger, Cadence, Reagan, James, Ava, Natalie and Andrew Jr. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and other family members.

Memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, WI 54911. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Geraldine's name.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent