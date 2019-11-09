|
|
Geraldine Morgan
Waupaca - Geraldine "Buzz" Ann Morgan passed away November 8, 2019 at Theda Care Regional Medical Center Appleton with family by her side. She was born August 5, 1932 To Ervin and Evelyn (Davis) Steinke in Wild Rose, WI. Geraldine graduated from Waupaca High School in 1950. She married LaVern "Brown" Holtz Morgan on September 9, 1950 and they shared 49 years together prior to his passing in April of 2000. In their retirement years they enjoyed wintering in Arizona and made many special friends. They also enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach, SC, Albuquerque, NM, and Virginia Beach, VA. Geraldine was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and auntie. Geraldine always put her family first, leaving behind wonderful memories of attending church together, birthdays, baptisms, confirmations, weddings, and holiday celebrations. She was a very talented seamstress and showered her family with handmade gifts. She was also an avid crocheter making many doilies and afghans for her family and friends. Geraldine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca, WI. At church she enjoyed being a member of the Mission Quilters.
She will be dearly missed by her children : Pam (Pat) Ferris and their children Robert (Terri) Ferris, Gabrielle and Emmett, Sara(Jason) Moilanen, Evelyn, Emma, and Jaron, Laura Ferris; Jerry (Lynne) Morgan and their children Jessica and Scott VanZeeland, Brooke (Zach) Smith; Vickie (Dale) Abrahamson and their children Angela (Lee) Newsome, Hayden and Hannah, Andrew Abrahamson, Alicia (Joseph) Sobieski; Jodi (Terry) Wilz and their children Morgan Wilz, Dylan and Liam, Heidi (Ben) Leibl, Bennett, Kenleigh, and Raegen, Hunter (Jackie) Wilz, Caldwell and Clayton, Mason Wilz. Geraldine is also survived by one brother, Clifford Steinke, two sisters, Phyllis Wied and Lynn (Allen) Abrahamson, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, sisters-in-law Lois Lemke and Joyce Steinke, and brothers-in-law Marvin "Joe" Lemke and Robert "Bob" Wied.
A funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca, WI on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Dione Miller officiating. Burial will be held at the First Belmont Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday November 12, 2019 from 4 P.M. until 7 P.M. at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI and again at church on Wednesday from 10 A.M. until the time of the service at 11 A.M.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019