|
|
Geraldine Young
Shiocton - Geraldine "Gerry" R. Young, 86, Shiocton, passed away Friday morning, September 20, 2019, at Thedacare Medical Center in Appleton. She was born at home in Leeman on March 20, 1933, daughter of the late Mearl and Lillian (Gomm) Allen. Gerry was a graduate of Shiocton High School and graduated from Kaukauna Normal School. On November 9, 1957, she married Arthur Young, and they later divorced.
She worked for many years at Hillshire Farms, and also enjoyed her position as the "lunch lady" at Shiocton Schools. Gerry was known for her joke telling abilities, her love of "Pepsi", and her last day of school parties. She also enjoyed going to rummage sales and flea markets and was known for her glassware collection.
She is survived by her son, Anthony "Tony" Young; and one granddaughter, Geryn Young. Gerry is further survived by her sisters: Kathryn Tubbs, Barbara Erb, Carol Herb, and Diane (August) Frenche; a brother-in-law, Vernon Evenson; 13 godchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Geraldine is preceded in death by one son, Matthew Young; one daughter, Kathryn Young; one sister, Beverly Evenson; and three brothers-in-law: Raymond Herb, Lew Erb, and Dale Tubbs.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 6:00 pm Monday at the funeral home, Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Denis Catholic Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed for Geraldine's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019