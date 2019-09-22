Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Young


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Young Obituary
Geraldine Young

Shiocton - Geraldine "Gerry" R. Young, 86, Shiocton, passed away Friday morning, September 20, 2019, at Thedacare Medical Center in Appleton. She was born at home in Leeman on March 20, 1933, daughter of the late Mearl and Lillian (Gomm) Allen. Gerry was a graduate of Shiocton High School and graduated from Kaukauna Normal School. On November 9, 1957, she married Arthur Young, and they later divorced.

She worked for many years at Hillshire Farms, and also enjoyed her position as the "lunch lady" at Shiocton Schools. Gerry was known for her joke telling abilities, her love of "Pepsi", and her last day of school parties. She also enjoyed going to rummage sales and flea markets and was known for her glassware collection.

She is survived by her son, Anthony "Tony" Young; and one granddaughter, Geryn Young. Gerry is further survived by her sisters: Kathryn Tubbs, Barbara Erb, Carol Herb, and Diane (August) Frenche; a brother-in-law, Vernon Evenson; 13 godchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Geraldine is preceded in death by one son, Matthew Young; one daughter, Kathryn Young; one sister, Beverly Evenson; and three brothers-in-law: Raymond Herb, Lew Erb, and Dale Tubbs.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 6:00 pm Monday at the funeral home, Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Denis Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed for Geraldine's family at www.muehlboettcher.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent